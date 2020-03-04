Why Wednesday’s Active Stocks Include Intelsat S.A. (I) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) is currently trading at around $3.69, a price level that means its value has jumped 41.38% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, I shares have hit a high of $3.7155 and a low of $3.40. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $27.29 and a low of $2.61, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 6.34%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘Intelsat Still Burdened With Debt Even if FCC Boosts Payout’.

Comparatively, I’s year to date performance is at -50.64%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -17.97% over the last week and 1.76% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.68, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 14.21% and 20.03% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 10 analysts have given Intelsat S.A. (I) a consensus price target of 10.27, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $30.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $3.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 26.2% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 87.7%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -23.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Raymond James issued a stock update for Intelsat S.A. (I) on February 10, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Mkt Perform” rating. JP Morgan on February 07, 2020 rated the stock at Underweight. 8 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 6 of the 8 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -76.62%, while it is -31.99% below and -3.64% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 2.34 million against a 3-month average of 10.08M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 111.86% of the Intelsat S.A. (I) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $244.21 million worth of the company’s shares. Discovery Capital Management, LLC purchased 8.63 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Silver Lake Group, LLC acquired over 7.01 million shares.

The top investor is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund that owns 2.14 million shares valued at 41.65 million. The company has a 1.52% stake in Intelsat S.A. The Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund owns 1.98 million shares valued at 38.51 million, which represents a total stake of 1.40% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1.51 million shares in Intelsat S.A., which makes up 1.07% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has gained 31.02% over the course of a year, with the price now at $33.20. According to a Business Wire story on Mar-04-20, ‘NanoString Technologies Announces Proposed Private Offering of $175 Million of Convertible Senior Notes’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.41% lower, and went as high as $36.28 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $33.60 and $36.28. The shares of the company are below the target price of $36.20 by -9.04%. The current market cap of the company is $1.28B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 10.28% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -8.54% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 29.19% in the past one month, 30.39% gain in 3 months, and 37.76% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NSTG during past week was calculated to be 8.23% while that of a month was 5.19%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.29 and -$1.34 for the next quarter but will grow at 33.90% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 20.20% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 9.90% to $28.04M. 5 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $26.65M and a high of $30.54M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -13.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NSTG stock, the company needs to record a growth of -14.46% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $38.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $30.22 while its 200-day moving average is $26.76. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NSTG has around 36.35M shares outstanding that normally trades 35.92M of its float. The price of NSTG recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 6.46% with 1.72 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.82 while its RSI stands at 56.20.

Analysts are estimating that the NSTG stock price might go down by -20.48%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $40.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $28.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 15.66% from its current price. All in all, the price of NSTG has increased by 26.17% so far this year.