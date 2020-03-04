Why Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) Stock Gained Sharply Today

Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $59.25, the shares have already added 14.59 points (32.67% higher) from its previous close of $44.66. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 93128 contracts so far this session. VIE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 102.03 thousand shares, but with a 22.18 million float and a 13.15% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VIE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $45.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -23.21% from where the VIE share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Viela Bio, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 71.32. This figure suggests that VIE stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VIE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.14% at this stage. This figure means that VIE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) would settle between $45.91/share to $47.15/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $42.17 mark, then the market for Viela Bio, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.67 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.93. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, assumed coverage of VIE assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 18. Goldman analysts have lowered their rating of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 28.

VIE equity has an average rating of 1.75, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.