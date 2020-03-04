Why Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Stock Gained Altitude Today

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $27.77, the shares have already added 1.96 points (7.59% higher) from its previous close of $25.81. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 570704 contracts so far this session. THC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.12 million shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a -11.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for THC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39.24 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 41.3% from where the THC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.33 over a week and tumble down $-4.85 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $39.37, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/20/19. The recent low of $17.18 stood for a -29.46% since 07/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.81 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 37.89. This figure suggests that THC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current THC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.42% at this stage. This figure means that THC share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) would settle between $28.11/share to $30.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.45 mark, then the market for Tenet Healthcare Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan raised their recommendation on shares of THC from Underweight to Neutral in their opinion released on February 26. UBS analysts bumped their rating on Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 09. Analysts at Credit Suisse released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 06.

THC equity has an average rating of 2.7, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 13 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, THC stock price is currently trading at 7.47X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.1. Tenet Healthcare Corporation current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.7.