Why should you care? – Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) advances 7.34% while BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) advances 5.13%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) is currently trading at around $1.53, a price level that means its value has jumped 42.13% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CANF shares have hit a high of $1.59 and a low of $1.32. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $24.30 and a low of $1.08, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 7.34%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Can-Fite is Filing Drug Safety Update Report Showing Positive Safety Results from Phase II and Phase III Studies of Namodenoson and Piclidenoson’.

Comparatively, CANF’s year to date performance is at -56.67%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 9.16% over the last week and -33.49% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.22, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 14.21% and 17.76% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 2 analysts have given Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) a consensus price target of 7.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $9.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 78.14% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 83.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 69.4 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Maxim Group issued a stock update for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) on August 11, 2017 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. ROTH Capital on October 19, 2016 rated the stock at Buy. 2 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 2 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -41.29%, while it is -33.44% below and 4.37% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 588900.0 against a 3-month average of 565.88K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 8.64% of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) total float.

Meanwhile, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has gained 171.58% over the course of a year, with the price now at $10.05. According to a Business Wire story on Feb-27-20, ‘BELLUS Health Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights on BLU-5937’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.13% higher, and went as high as $9.94 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $9.26 and $9.94. The current market cap of the company is $548.46M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 16.29% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -8.22% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 17.16% in the past one month, 36.57% gain in 3 months, and 34.08% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BLU during past week was calculated to be 9.91% while that of a month was 7.25%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.41 and -$0.70 for the next quarter.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BLU stock, the company needs to record a growth of -30.45% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $13.11. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $8.70 while its 200-day moving average is $7.30. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BLU has around 57.37M shares outstanding that normally trades 38.41M of its float. The price of BLU recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 3.13% with 0.70 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.24 while its RSI stands at 59.18.

Analysts are estimating that the BLU stock price might go down by -99.0%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $20.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $12.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -19.4% from its current price. All in all, the price of BLU has increased by 25.79% so far this year.