Why Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock Gained Sharply Today

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is one of the best performers on the stock market today. At current price of $499.54, the shares have already added 22.6 points (4.74% higher) from its previous close of $476.94. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1341235 contracts so far this session. SHOP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.37 million shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a 2.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SHOP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $564.27 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.96% from where the SHOP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), the company witnessed their stock rise $25.3 over a week and surge $11.02 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $593.89, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/12/20. The recent low of $181 stood for a -15.89% since 03/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.2 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Shopify Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.36. This figure suggests that SHOP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SHOP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.76% at this stage. This figure means that SHOP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Shopify Inc. (SHOP) would settle between $497.45/share to $517.97/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $461.97 mark, then the market for Shopify Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $447.01 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 8.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lifted target price for shares of SHOP but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 13. The price target has been raised from $385 to $600. Credit Suisse analysts have lowered their rating of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 13. Analysts at Loop Capital, made their first call for the equity with a Hold recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 16.

SHOP equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 31 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 14 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 43.8% to hit $445900, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 37.1% from $1.58 billion to a noteworthy $2.16 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Shopify Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -400% to hit $-0.18 per share. For the fiscal year, SHOP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -16.7% to hit $0.25 per share.