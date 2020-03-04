Why Lennox International Inc. (LII) Stock Boomed Nearly 5.02% Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 5.02% or (12.3 points) to $257.31 from its previous close of $245.01. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 181810 contracts so far this session. LII shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 308.58 thousand shares, but with a 34.85 million float and a -0.41% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LII stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $241.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -6.23% from where the LII share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII), the company witnessed their stock rise $10.89 over a week and surge $15.52 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $298.49, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/16/19. The recent low of $225.07 stood for a -13.8% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.77 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lennox International Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 63.24. This figure suggests that LII stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LII readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.73% at this stage. This figure means that LII share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Lennox International Inc. (LII) would settle between $248.27/share to $251.52/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $240.06 mark, then the market for Lennox International Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $235.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS, assumed coverage of LII assigning Sell rating, according to their opinion released on December 12. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) stock from Neutral to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 08. Analysts at UBS lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 24.

LII equity has an average rating of 3.16, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) as a buy or a strong buy while 5 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LII stock price is currently trading at 19.23X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 23.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27. Lennox International Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.2.

Lennox International Inc. (LII)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.7% to hit $791550, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.5% from $3.81 billion to a noteworthy $3.98 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lennox International Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -29.2% to hit $1.19 per share. For the fiscal year, LII’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 3.2% to hit $11.55 per share.