Why Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Stock Was Rallying Today

What just happened? Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock value has climbed by nearly 4.09% or (0.74 points) to $18.72 from its previous close of $17.98. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 749703 contracts so far this session. LSCC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 0.95% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LSCC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $23.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.41% from where the LSCC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.42 over a week and tumble down $-0.22 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $24.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/21/20. The recent low of $11.06 stood for a -22.67% since 05/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.42 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 48.41. This figure suggests that LSCC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LSCC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.3% at this stage. This figure means that LSCC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) would settle between $18.68/share to $19.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $17.49 mark, then the market for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $16.99 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.22. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cowen lifted target price for shares of LSCC but were stick to Outperform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on December 11. The price target has been raised from $23 to $25. William Blair, analysts launched coverage of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 03. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on October 30, they lifted price target for these shares to $23 from $21.

LSCC equity has an average rating of 1.63, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 8 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LSCC stock price is currently trading at 20.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 56.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.4. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation current P/B ratio of 7.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.5.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.6% to hit $99.69 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.2% from $404090 to a noteworthy $425060. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 36.4% to hit $0.15 per share. For the fiscal year, LSCC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 15.3% to hit $0.68 per share.