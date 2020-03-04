Why Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Is Getting Lifted Today

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 6.99% or (4.07 points) to $62.28 from its previous close of $58.21. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2210375 contracts so far this session. ETSY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.76 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 16.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ETSY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $65.56 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 5.27% from where the ETSY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), the company witnessed their stock rise $11.57 over a week and surge $11.54 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $72.39, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/13/19. The recent low of $39.76 stood for a -15.09% since 12/05/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.64 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Etsy, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 76.07. This figure suggests that ETSY stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ETSY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 90.47% at this stage. This figure means that ETSY share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) would settle between $59.82/share to $61.43/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $56.71 mark, then the market for Etsy, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $55.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 4.14. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their recommendation on shares of ETSY from Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on February 27. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 06. Analysts at SunTrust, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 13.

ETSY equity has an average rating of 1.88, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 16 analysts rated Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ETSY stock price is currently trading at 44.64X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 76.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 49.3. Etsy, Inc. current P/B ratio of 16.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 9.8.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 32.9% to hit $224970, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 28.7% from $818380 to a noteworthy $1.05 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Etsy, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -12.5% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, ETSY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 11.8% to hit $0.85 per share.