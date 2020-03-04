Why Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Stock Was Rallying Today

What just happened? Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) stock value has climbed by nearly 5.03% or (2.25 points) to $46.96 from its previous close of $44.71. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 268264 contracts so far this session. DCI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 403.15 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a -7.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DCI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $53 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.86% from where the DCI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.72 over a week and tumble down $-7.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $58.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/23/19. The recent low of $43.84 stood for a -19.48% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Donaldson Company, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.98. This figure suggests that DCI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DCI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 20.4% at this stage. This figure means that DCI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) would settle between $46.71/share to $48.71/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $43.66 mark, then the market for Donaldson Company, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $42.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.51. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Edward Jones raised their recommendation on shares of DCI from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on March 29. Stifel analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 16. The target price has been raised from $50 to $53. Analysts at Stifel are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on September 08, they lifted price target for these shares to $45 from $48.

DCI equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DCI stock price is currently trading at 17.91X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 22.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 27. Donaldson Company, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.2.