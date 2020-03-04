Why Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Stock Boomed Nearly 5.66% Today

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 5.66% or (0.7 points) to $12.98 from its previous close of $12.28. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 285489 contracts so far this session. CORT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 895.23 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a -7.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CORT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $15.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 19.41% from where the CORT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.64 over a week and tumble down $-0.14 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $17.48, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/19/19. The recent low of $9.55 stood for a -25.77% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.07 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 48.59. This figure suggests that CORT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CORT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.57% at this stage. This figure means that CORT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) would settle between $13.06/share to $13.84/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.69 mark, then the market for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $11.1 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of CORT assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on September 24. H.C. Wainwright, analysts launched coverage of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 06. Analysts at B. Riley FBR lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to February 04.

CORT equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.