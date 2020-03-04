What sent XAIR up 5.42% while MG up 8.75% Wednesday

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is currently trading at around $10.95, a price level that means its value has jumped 217.48% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, XAIR shares have hit a high of $10.8799 and a low of $9.00. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $10.88 and a low of $3.45, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.42%. That was after the news story published on Feb-25-20 that was titled ‘Beyond Air Hosting Analyst Day on March 5, 2020’.

Comparatively, XAIR’s year to date performance is at 98.66%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 56.95% over the last week and 76.10% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.95, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 19.98% and 12.77% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 4 analysts have given Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) a consensus price target of 13.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $17.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $9.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 18.89% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 35.59%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -21.67 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Oppenheimer issued a stock update for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) on October 22, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 4 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 113.29%, while it is 79.90% above and 66.26% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 596502.0 against a 3-month average of 286.55K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 14.86% of the Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) total float.

Meanwhile, Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) has lost -55.20% over the course of a year, with the price now at $7.83. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-14-20, ‘Dr. Anthony J. Tony Tether Joins MISTRAS Group as Advanced Technical Solutions Consultant’. The shares of the company were last trading at 8.75% higher, and went as high as $7.77 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $7.06 and $7.77. The shares of the company are below the target price of $16.67 by -112.9%. The current market cap of the company is $209.74M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -33.51% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -53.81% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -34.96% in the past one month, -45.62% loss in 3 months, and -50.68% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of MG during past week was calculated to be 6.86% while that of a month was 5.60%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.19 and $0.69 for the next quarter but will shrink at -41.80% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 113.00% for the next fiscal year and by 22.20% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -2.30% to $176.61M. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $175.49M and a high of $179M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 398.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the MG stock, the company needs to record a growth of -91.57% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $15.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $11.64 while its 200-day moving average is $13.87. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, MG has around 29.13M shares outstanding that normally trades 17.67M of its float. The price of MG recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -16.86% with 0.51 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.59 while its RSI stands at 28.08.

Analysts are estimating that the MG stock price might go down by -168.2%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $21.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $14.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -78.8% from its current price. All in all, the price of MG has decreased by -49.54% so far this year.