What Is Moving GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS). At current price of $62.35, the shares have already added 2.71 points (4.54% higher) from its previous close of $59.64. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 597946 contracts so far this session. GDS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.17 million shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a 1.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GDS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $414.26 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 564.41% from where the GDS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.06 over a week and surge $7.41 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $64.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/04/20. The recent low of $30.9 stood for a -0.24% since 06/04/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for GDS Holdings Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 68.1. This figure suggests that GDS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GDS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 65.74% at this stage. This figure means that GDS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) would settle between $61.33/share to $63.02/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $58.28 mark, then the market for GDS Holdings Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $56.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.07. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank, assumed coverage of GDS assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on February 27. Macquarie, analysts launched coverage of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 14. Analysts at Berenberg, made their first call for the equity with a Sell recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 20.

GDS equity has an average rating of 1.77, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GDS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.1. GDS Holdings Limited current P/B ratio of 7.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.1.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 846.9% to hit $1.14 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 945.6% from $393680 to a noteworthy $4.12 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, GDS Holdings Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -242.9% to hit $-0.48 per share. For the fiscal year, GDS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -553.1% to hit $-3.2 per share.