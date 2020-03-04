Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) add 4.98% while Amyris Inc. (AMRS) add 5.17% – Here’s What Investors Should Know

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is currently trading at around $17.72, a price level that means its value has jumped 14.10% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, VOD shares have hit a high of $17.46 and a low of $16.76. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $21.72 and a low of $15.53, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 4.98%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘Turk Telekom Stake Sale to Hinge on License Extension’.

Comparatively, VOD’s year to date performance is at -12.67%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -10.31% over the last week and -13.92% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.49, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 2.90% and 1.84% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 19 analysts have given Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) a consensus price target of 27.35, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $30.25, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $16.88. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 28.17% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 41.42%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -4.98 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Goldman issued a stock update for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) on January 16, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Exane BNP Paribas on September 12, 2019 rated the stock at Outperform. 18 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 18 rate it as a Hold; 15 see it a buy, while 2 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -5.22%, while it is -9.13% below and -7.27% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.68 million against a 3-month average of 3.11M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 8.36% of the Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) total float.

Meanwhile, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has lost -31.46% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.46. According to a PR Newswire story on Mar-03-20, ‘Amyris Introduces New PURECANE Baking Sweetener Direct to Consumers on Purecane.com to Outperform Low-Calorie Competitors’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.17% higher, and went as high as $3.55 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $3.175 and $3.55. The shares of the company are below the target price of $9.50 by -174.57%. The current market cap of the company is $320.41M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 10.63% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -39.83% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 28.52% in the past one month, -18.16% loss in 3 months, and -12.96% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of AMRS during past week was calculated to be 12.89% while that of a month was 11.65%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$2.80 and -$0.43 for the next quarter but will grow at 41.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 81.80% for the next fiscal year and by 30.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 142.70% to $46.99M. 2 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $46.98M and a high of $47M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 55.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the AMRS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -131.21% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $8.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.13 while its 200-day moving average is $3.60. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, AMRS has around 97.39M shares outstanding that normally trades 63.14M of its float. The price of AMRS recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 3.46% with 0.34 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.26 while its RSI stands at 55.25.

Analysts are estimating that the AMRS stock price might go down by -131.21%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $8.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $8.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -131.21% from its current price. All in all, the price of AMRS has increased by 6.47% so far this year.