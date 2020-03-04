This Could Be Why Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is rising by 5.59% and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) rising by 6.97%

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is currently trading at around $11.38, a price level that means its value has jumped 221.54% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, NVAX shares have hit a high of $11.11 and a low of $9.92. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $17.71 and a low of $3.54, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.59%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘5 Drug Makers to Gain From Coronavirus Outbreak’.

Comparatively, NVAX’s year to date performance is at 170.85%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 35.60% over the last week and 41.47% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.61, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 25.81% and 12.11% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given Novavax Inc. (NVAX) a consensus price target of 14.25, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $27.50, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $6.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 18.71% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 58.62%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -89.67 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. B. Riley FBR issued a stock update for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on November 27, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright on August 14, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 2 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 4 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 107.05%, while it is 70.85% above and 32.61% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 4.03 million against a 3-month average of 5.94M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 21.40% of the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) total float.

Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has lost -18.75% over the course of a year, with the price now at $14.42. According to a Thomson Reuters StreetEvents story on Feb-27-20, ‘Edited Transcript of NTLA earnings conference call or presentation 27-Feb-20 1:00pm GMT’. The shares of the company were last trading at 6.97% higher, and went as high as $14.49 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $13.26 and $14.49. The shares of the company are below the target price of $27.59 by -91.33%. The current market cap of the company is $573.03M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 1.74% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -24.11% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 13.18% in the past one month, -22.22% loss in 3 months, and -5.00% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NTLA during past week was calculated to be 10.57% while that of a month was 7.36%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$2.11 and -$2.90 for the next quarter but will shrink at -6.30% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -14.50% for the next fiscal year and by 30.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 87.10% to $14.22M. 7 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.3M and a high of $55.5M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -32.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NTLA stock, the company needs to record a growth of -59.5% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $23.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $14.15 while its 200-day moving average is $14.68. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NTLA has around 42.51M shares outstanding that normally trades 39.12M of its float. The price of NTLA recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 11.22% with 1.00 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.44 while its RSI stands at 55.31.

Analysts are estimating that the NTLA stock price might go down by -298.75%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $57.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $16.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -10.96% from its current price. All in all, the price of NTLA has decreased by -8.11% so far this year.