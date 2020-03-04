That might explain why BEST Inc. (BEST) is falling by 4.63% and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) adding by 6.48%

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is currently trading at around $5.15, a price level that means its value has jumped 28.43% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, BEST shares have hit a high of $5.42 and a low of $5.12. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $6.86 and a low of $4.01, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.63%. That was after the news story published on Feb-24-20 that was titled ‘Is BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Potentially Undervalued?’.

Comparatively, BEST’s year to date performance is at -2.88%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -1.10% over the last week and 1.69% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.27, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.15% and 4.34% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 11 analysts have given BEST Inc. (BEST) a consensus price target of 45.99, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $56.13, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $27.32. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 88.99% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 90.82%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 81.15 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Oppenheimer issued a stock update for BEST Inc. (BEST) on March 02, 2020 in which the firm assigned “Outperform” rating. Jefferies on December 05, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 10 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 10 rate it as a Hold; 9 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -2.18%, while it is -9.99% below and -5.43% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 315243.0 against a 3-month average of 1.47M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $85.3 million worth of the company’s shares. Wells Fargo & Company purchased 11.18 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired over 10.0 million shares.

The top investor is Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd that owns 4.24 million shares valued at 25.47 million. The company has a 8.19% stake in BEST Inc. The Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns 2.72 million shares valued at 13.61 million, which represents a total stake of 5.26% of the company’s shares. Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds 2.71 million shares in BEST Inc., which makes up 5.24% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has lost -11.47% over the course of a year, with the price now at $6.08. According to a Business Wire story on Mar-04-20, ‘Turkcells Superbox Increased Subscriber Base 10 Times in 2019’. The shares of the company were last trading at 6.48% higher, and went as high as $5.86 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $5.67 and $5.86. The shares of the company are below the target price of $7.17 by -17.93%. The current market cap of the company is $5.26B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 2.75% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -8.30% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -2.06% in the past one month, -3.06% loss in 3 months, and 1.96% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TKC during past week was calculated to be 3.36% while that of a month was 2.12%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.46 and $0.79 for the next quarter but will grow at 22.50% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 39.12% for the next fiscal year and by 31.60% annually over the next 5-year period. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -12.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TKC stock, the company needs to record a growth of -21.38% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $7.38. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $5.92 while its 200-day moving average is $5.66. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TKC has around 921.74M shares outstanding that normally trades 430.73M of its float. The price of TKC recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -1.55% with 0.16 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.74 while its RSI stands at 58.68.

Analysts are estimating that the TKC stock price might go down by -54.11%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $9.37 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $5.61. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 7.73% from its current price. All in all, the price of TKC has decreased by -1.55% so far this year.