Technical Analysis 04 March 2020 – Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM), ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) is currently trading at around $2.59, a price level that means its value has jumped 23.33% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SONM shares have hit a high of $2.93 and a low of $2.68. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $18.26 and a low of $2.10, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.47%. That was after the news story published on Jan-21-20 that was titled ‘Is Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) A Risky Investment?’.

Comparatively, SONM’s year to date performance is at -24.52%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -14.11% over the last week and -14.64% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.20, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 6.50% and 6.29% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 4 analysts have given Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) a consensus price target of 5.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $7.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $3.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 48.2% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 63.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 13.67 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Oppenheimer issued a stock update for Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) on October 31, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Perform” rating. B. Riley FBR on July 18, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -60.20%, while it is -23.64% below and -19.05% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 403918.0 against a 3-month average of 102.30K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 86.12% of the Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $13.4 million worth of the company’s shares. B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2.21 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Cannell Capital LLC acquired over 569652.0 shares.

The top investor is Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund that owns 295000.0 shares valued at 864350.0. The company has a 1.45% stake in Sonim Technologies Inc. The Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund owns 96085.0 shares valued at 1.22 million, which represents a total stake of 0.47% of the company’s shares. Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd holds 94631.0 shares in Sonim Technologies Inc., which makes up 0.46% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has gained 69.62% over the course of a year, with the price now at $4.66. According to a Thomson Reuters StreetEvents story on Feb-21-20, ‘Edited Transcript of IMGN earnings conference call or presentation 14-Feb-20 1:00pm GMT’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.78% higher, and went as high as $4.56 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $4.25 and $4.56. The shares of the company are below the target price of $7.58 by -62.66%. The current market cap of the company is $757.95M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -6.12% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -34.02% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -6.67% in the past one month, 22.16% gain in 3 months, and 62.13% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of IMGN during past week was calculated to be 9.13% while that of a month was 9.41%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.70 and -$0.79 for the next quarter but will shrink at -23.20% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -16.20% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 39.80% to $14.81M. 8 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $12.3M and a high of $17M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 53.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the IMGN stock, the company needs to record a growth of -60.94% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $7.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $4.95 while its 200-day moving average is $3.28. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, IMGN has around 171.87M shares outstanding that normally trades 171.87M of its float. The price of IMGN recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -7.74% with 0.48 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.51 while its RSI stands at 46.31.

Analysts are estimating that the IMGN stock price might go down by -157.51%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $12.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $4.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 14.16% from its current price. All in all, the price of IMGN has decreased by -13.61% so far this year.