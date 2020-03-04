Surprising Moves Today, March 04, 2020: 111 Inc. (YI), Alector Inc. (ALEC), here’s why they are active

111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) is currently trading at around $7.37, a price level that means its value has jumped 221.73% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, YI shares have hit a high of $7.35 and a low of $6.55. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $9.20 and a low of $2.29, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 5.19%. That was after the news story published on Feb-24-20 that was titled ‘Emergency Service from 111 Helps Companies Secure Epidemic Supplies to Open for Business’.

Comparatively, YI’s year to date performance is at 4.16%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 4.01% over the last week and 26.31% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.70, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 9.95% and 9.24% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts have given 111 Inc. (YI) a consensus price target of 84.26, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $83.67, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $83.67. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 91.19% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 91.19%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 91.19 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.50 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 37.04%, while it is 17.07% above and 17.97% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 151692.0 against a 3-month average of 318.60K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 5.19% of the 111 Inc. (YI) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Sep 29, 2019, purchasing over $3.17 million worth of the company’s shares. Artal Group S.A. purchased 650000.0 shares of the company’s common stock, while Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired over 501852.0 shares.

The top investor is Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Chiron Capital Allocation that owns 1.08 million shares valued at 4.2 million. The company has a 11.85% stake in 111 Inc.

Meanwhile, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has gained 35.19% over the course of a year, with the price now at $29.64. According to a Zacks story on Feb-28-20, ‘Why Alector (ALEC) Could Be Positioned for a Surge’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.11% higher, and went as high as $28.87 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $27.46 and $28.87. The shares of the company are below the target price of $33.60 by -13.36%. The current market cap of the company is $2.09B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 22.17% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -17.51% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 0.93% in the past one month, 51.29% gain in 3 months, and 71.32% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ALEC during past week was calculated to be 8.88% while that of a month was 8.44%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.51 and -$1.80 for the next quarter but will shrink at -59.70% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -17.60% for the next fiscal year and by 31.30% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow -28.70% to $6.52M. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $2.7M and a high of $10M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -109.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ALEC stock, the company needs to record a growth of -11.34% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $33.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $24.47 while its 200-day moving average is $19.39. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ALEC has around 74.01M shares outstanding that normally trades 63.95M of its float. The price of ALEC recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 2.96% with 2.35 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 58.72.

Analysts are estimating that the ALEC stock price might go down by -48.45%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $44.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $27.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 8.91% from its current price. All in all, the price of ALEC has increased by 63.67% so far this year.