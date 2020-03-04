Stock Price Analysis: CareDx Inc (CDNA) 8.87% higher today while BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX) is trading 10.12% lower

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is currently trading at around $23.32, a price level that means its value has jumped 24.37% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CDNA shares have hit a high of $23.63 and a low of $21.07. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $41.27 and a low of $18.75, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 8.87%. That was after the news story published on Feb-28-20 that was titled ‘CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences’.

Comparatively, CDNA’s year to date performance is at -0.70%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -14.46% over the last week and -11.34% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.71, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 12.24% and 6.48% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 5 analysts have given CareDx Inc (CDNA) a consensus price target of 49.20, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $59.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $35.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 45.77% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 60.47%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 33.37 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.60 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. Craig Hallum issued a stock update for CareDx Inc (CDNA) on October 01, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright on May 09, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 5 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 5 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -11.71%, while it is -0.29% below and -7.15% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 215095.0 against a 3-month average of 780.24K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 102.89% of the CareDx Inc (CDNA) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $111.84 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 2.9 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired over 2.78 million shares.

The top investor is Alger Small Cap Focus Fund that owns 3.84 million shares valued at 100.69 million. The company has a 9.05% stake in CareDx Inc. The SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns 1.94 million shares valued at 39.79 million, which represents a total stake of 4.57% of the company’s shares. Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1.77 million shares in CareDx Inc, which makes up 4.17% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE:BPMX) has lost -83.98% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.40. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Feb-18-20, ‘Pharma Two B Appoints David S. Tierney, M.D. as the Companys Chief Executive Officer’. The shares of the company were last trading at -10.12% lower, and went as high as $0.55 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.41 and $0.55. The shares of the company are below the target price of $2.25 by -462.5%. The current market cap of the company is $6.78M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -12.28% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -90.97% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 0.22% in the past one month, 56.38% gain in 3 months, and 24.55% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of BPMX during past week was calculated to be 30.67% while that of a month was 13.81%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$1.23 and -$0.23 for the next quarter but will grow at 14.50% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 72.00% for the next fiscal year. 1 analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 74.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the BPMX stock, the company needs to record a growth of -150.0% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $1.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.46 while its 200-day moving average is $0.46. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, BPMX has around 15.11M shares outstanding that normally trades 12.90M of its float. The price of BPMX recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 4.35% with 0.10 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.44 while its RSI stands at 47.88.

Analysts are estimating that the BPMX stock price might go down by -150.0%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $1.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $1.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -150.0% from its current price. All in all, the price of BPMX has increased by 5.78% so far this year.