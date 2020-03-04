Stock News Today – Headlines for March 4: Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX), Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) is currently trading at around $0.20, a price level that means its value has jumped 1.03% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TRNX shares have hit a high of $0.31 and a low of $0.195. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $5.25 and a low of $0.19, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -6.19%. That was after the news story published on Feb-26-20 that was titled ‘Taronis Fuels to Begin Trading’.

Comparatively, TRNX’s year to date performance is at -76.85%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -50.72% over the last week and -78.90% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.09, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 36.56% and 18.44% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts have given Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) a consensus price target of 55.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $7.61, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $7.61. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 97.37% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 97.37%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 97.37 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -87.67%, while it is -76.77% below and -67.99% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 7.68 million against a 3-month average of 2.49M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 4.25% of the Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) total float.

Meanwhile, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) has lost -6.01% over the course of a year, with the price now at $26.67. According to a Reuters story on Mar-03-20, ‘SE Asia Stocks-Rebound on hopes of global monetary stimulus, focus on G7’. The shares of the company were last trading at 5.23% higher, and went as high as $25.85 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $25.10 and $25.85. The shares of the company are below the target price of $27.26 by -2.21%. The current market cap of the company is $25.81B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -3.20% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -15.26% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -8.05% in the past one month, -8.38% loss in 3 months, and -19.32% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of TLK during past week was calculated to be 2.60% while that of a month was 1.43%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $1.44 but will shrink at -19.50% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 8.70% annually over the next 5-year period. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 81.50%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the TLK stock, the company needs to record a growth of -26.51% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $33.74. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $27.53 while its 200-day moving average is $28.75. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, TLK has around 1.02B shares outstanding that normally trades 980.72M of its float. The price of TLK recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -0.90% with 0.60 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 0.26 while its RSI stands at 51.41.

Analysts are estimating that the TLK stock price might go down by -55.46%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $41.46 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $30.84. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -15.64% from its current price. All in all, the price of TLK has decreased by -11.05% so far this year.