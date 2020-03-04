Stock News Today – Headlines for March 4: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), Envela Corporation (ELA)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is currently trading at around $33.40, a price level that means its value has jumped 14.82% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, PLAY shares have hit a high of $32.0838 and a low of $29.09. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $59.60 and a low of $29.09, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 10.93%. That was after the news story published on Feb-24-20 that was titled ‘Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc. Appoints Brandon Coleman III as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer’.

Comparatively, PLAY’s year to date performance is at -25.04%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -28.72% over the last week and -31.82% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 1.86, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 9.98% and 4.19% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 12 analysts have given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) a consensus price target of 45.20, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $53.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $40.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 24.94% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 36.98%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 16.5 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.70 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Stifel issued a stock update for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) on September 19, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. William Blair on September 11, 2019 rated the stock at Mkt Perform. 12 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 9 of the 12 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -19.96%, while it is -21.52% below and -21.58% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 1.02 million against a 3-month average of 807.31K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 122.68% of the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $192.06 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 3.69 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Mackenzie Financial Corporation acquired over 2.34 million shares.

The top investor is iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF that owns 1.9 million shares valued at 76.14 million. The company has a 6.20% stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 1.06 million shares valued at 42.92 million, which represents a total stake of 3.47% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds 928458.0 shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., which makes up 3.04% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Envela Corporation (NYSE:ELA) has gained 561.01% over the course of a year, with the price now at $3.26. According to a Simply Wall St. story on Mar-02-20, ‘Why Envela Corporation (NYSEMKT:ELA) Looks Like A Quality Company’. The shares of the company were last trading at 7.29% higher, and went as high as $3.25 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.76 and $3.25. The current market cap of the company is $81.26M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 65.88% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -5.46% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 40.09% in the past one month, 117.14% gain in 3 months, and 141.27% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of ELA during past week was calculated to be 17.34% while that of a month was 11.94%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is $0.09 but will shrink at -89.50% for the year. The analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 309.20%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the ELA stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $2.00 while its 200-day moving average is $1.34. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, ELA has around 26.73M shares outstanding that normally trades 7.66M of its float. The price of ELA recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 15.59% with 0.30 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of -0.35 while its RSI stands at 75.31.