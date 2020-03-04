Stock News Summary – March 04, 2020: Tenneco Inc. (TEN), Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is currently trading at around $7.43, a price level that means its value has jumped -1.72% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, TEN shares have hit a high of $8.47 and a low of $7.56. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $35.10 and a low of $7.56, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -3.88%. That was after the news story published on Mar-04-20 that was titled ‘New Wear-Resistant Sintered Materials from Tenneco to Reduce Reliance on Cobalt for Engine Applications’.

Comparatively, TEN’s year to date performance is at -40.99%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -22.16% over the last week and -18.37% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.88, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 12.91% and 8.78% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 7 analysts have given Tenneco Inc. (TEN) a consensus price target of 11.75, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $18.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $8.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 42.85% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 58.72%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 7.13 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Morgan Stanley issued a stock update for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) on August 14, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley on November 14, 2018 rated the stock at Underweight. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 5 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 2 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -33.82%, while it is -30.83% below and -23.55% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 633779.0 against a 3-month average of 1.34M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 46.20% of the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $74.03 million worth of the company’s shares. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) purchased 4.95 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 4.3 million shares.

The top investor is Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund that owns 1.79 million shares valued at 22.16 million. The company has a 3.13% stake in Tenneco Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 1.45 million shares valued at 16.11 million, which represents a total stake of 2.54% of the company’s shares. Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund holds 1.41 million shares in Tenneco Inc., which makes up 2.46% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has gained 87.04% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.94. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-03-20, ‘Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on March 10th to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights’. The shares of the company were last trading at -6.58% lower, and went as high as $1.09 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.91 and $1.09. The shares of the company are below the target price of $3.50 by -272.34%. The current market cap of the company is $95.87M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a 59.20% lead over SMA 50 and a reduction of -46.69% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a gain of 90.57% in the past one month, 134.88% gain in 3 months, and 21.92% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of SNSS during past week was calculated to be 26.92% while that of a month was 18.22%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.40 and -$0.33 for the next quarter but will grow at 48.30% for the year. Earnings per share will decrease by -10.30% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $310k. 4 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $600k and a high of $650k. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 68.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the SNSS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -219.15% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $3.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.61 while its 200-day moving average is $0.67. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, SNSS has around 94.92M shares outstanding. The price of SNSS recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -1.94% with 0.13 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.75 while its RSI stands at 59.33.

Analysts are estimating that the SNSS stock price might go down by -538.3%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $6.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $1.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -59.57% from its current price. All in all, the price of SNSS has increased by 199.08% so far this year.