Stock Movers: Why BRF S.A. (BRFS) Stock Is Crushed About -3.34 Percent Today

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -3.34% or (-0.21 points) to $6.07 from its previous close of $6.28. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2026360 contracts so far this session. BRFS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.26 million shares, but with a 0.78 billion float and a -6.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BRFS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.2 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 84.51% from where the BRFS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.51 over a week and tumble down $-1.37 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.96, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 09/08/19. The recent low of $5.02 stood for a -39.06% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.85 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for BRF S.A., the two-week RSI stands at 24.15. This figure suggests that BRFS stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BRFS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 23.4% at this stage. This figure means that BRFS share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that BRF S.A. (BRFS) would settle between $6.39/share to $6.5/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $6.1 mark, then the market for BRF S.A. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.92 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.34. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at HSBC Securities raised their recommendation on shares of BRFS from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on December 16. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) stock from Neutral to Sell in a separate flash note issued to investors on July 29. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to June 13.

BRFS equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BRFS stock price is currently trading at 14.44X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 27.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.6. BRF S.A. current P/B ratio of 3.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.2.

BRF S.A. (BRFS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -9.1% to hit $2.28 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -13.9% from $9.45 billion to a noteworthy $8.14 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, BRF S.A. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 123.7% to hit $0.19 per share. For the fiscal year, BRFS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 124.3% to hit $0.35 per share.