Stock Movers Today, 04 March 2020: Check predictions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SENS) is currently trading at around $1.56, a price level that means its value has jumped 95.00% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, SENS shares have hit a high of $1.68 and a low of $1.44. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $3.37 and a low of $0.80, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 6.85%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Analysts Estimate Senseonics Holdings (SENS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for’.

Comparatively, SENS’s year to date performance is at 59.39%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -9.88% over the last week and 78.51% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.17, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 16.34% and 12.94% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 9 analysts have given Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) a consensus price target of 1.95, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $3.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $0.75. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 19.17% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 48.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -108.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.90 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Craig Hallum issued a stock update for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on November 13, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity on November 13, 2019 rated the stock at Hold. 8 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 3 of the 8 rate it as a Hold; 5 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by 27.28%, while it is 50.42% above and 24.38% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 449626.0 against a 3-month average of 1.96M.

Meanwhile, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has gained 150.19% over the course of a year, with the price now at $2.15. According to a Kiplinger story on Mar-03-20, ‘7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 With Massive Upside Potential’. The shares of the company were last trading at -7.23% lower, and went as high as $2.60 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $2.30 and $2.60. The shares of the company are below the target price of $8.20 by -281.4%. The current market cap of the company is $206.85M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -32.30% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -54.84% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -37.30% in the past one month, 10.48% gain in 3 months, and 109.01% gain in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of AGRX during past week was calculated to be 14.22% while that of a month was 13.43%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.38 and $0.01 for the next quarter but will grow at 34.70% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 102.20% for the next fiscal year. 5 analysts project the company’s quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 13.60%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the AGRX stock and to determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $3.18 while its 200-day moving average is $1.85. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, AGRX has around 89.16M shares outstanding that normally trades 68.86M of its float. The price of AGRX recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -23.18% with 0.43 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.08 while its RSI stands at 24.80.