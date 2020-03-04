Movers and Shakers Of The Day [Mar 04] – Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST), Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) is currently trading at around $3.96, a price level that means its value has jumped 34.24% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AQST shares have hit a high of $3.79 and a low of $3.51. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $10.00 and a low of $2.95, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 8.20%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘7 Cheap Stocks Under $7 With Massive Upside Potential’.

Comparatively, AQST’s year to date performance is at -37.11%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -8.96% over the last week and -9.63% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.32, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.91% and 8.29% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 6 analysts have given Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) a consensus price target of 18.17, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $36.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $9.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 74.45% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 89.0%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 56.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 1.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Buy the stock. H.C. Wainwright issued a stock update for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on April 22, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Lake Street on January 03, 2019 rated the stock at Buy. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 6 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bullish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -10.89%, while it is -14.69% below and -3.72% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 163347.0 against a 3-month average of 972.27K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 69.30% of the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $66.95 million worth of the company’s shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2.25 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Opaleye Management Inc. acquired over 738500.0 shares.

The top investor is MFS New Discovery Fund that owns 300541.0 shares valued at 1.14 million. The company has a 1.20% stake in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns 265293.0 shares valued at 2.07 million, which represents a total stake of 1.06% of the company’s shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 216991.0 shares in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., which makes up 0.87% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has current price of $28.52. According to a Investor’s Business Daily story on Mar-03-20, ‘Chart Reading For Beginners: What’s In A Stock Chart? Why Use Charts?’. The shares of the company were last trading at 7.30% higher, and went as high as $29.00 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $26.31 and $29.00. The shares of the company are below the target price of $33.00 by -15.71%. The current market cap of the company is $2.16B. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -3.26% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -21.86% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -4.39% in the past one month, -0.23% loss in 3 months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of PGNY during past week was calculated to be 8.66% while that of a month was 7.72%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.07 and $0.32 for the next quarter but will grow at 16.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 255.06% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $66.07M. 3 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $66M and a high of $66.14M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -621.40%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the PGNY stock, the company needs to record a growth of -20.97% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $34.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $29.57. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, PGNY has around 81.33M shares outstanding that normally trades 56.92M of its float. The price of PGNY recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -3.66% with 2.31 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 48.20.

Analysts are estimating that the PGNY stock price might go down by -22.72%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $35.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $30.00. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -5.19% from its current price. All in all, the price of PGNY has decreased by -3.17% so far this year.