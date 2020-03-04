Movers and Shakers for March 04: Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) is currently trading at around $0.37, a price level that means its value has jumped 74.68% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, WTRH shares have hit a high of $0.3907 and a low of $0.335. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $14.77 and a low of $0.21, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -4.08%. That was after the news story published on Feb-18-20 that was titled ‘Bite Squad parent drops drivers in switch to gig-worker model’.

Comparatively, WTRH’s year to date performance is at 20.19%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has jumped by 9.72% over the last week and 12.60% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.04, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 10.22% and 10.20% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 2 analysts have given Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) a consensus price target of 6.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $3.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $1.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 81.5% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 87.67%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 63.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.30 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Craig Hallum issued a stock update for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) on October 23, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Mkts on October 18, 2019 rated the stock at Sector Perform. 2 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 2 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -83.52%, while it is 1.90% above and 4.78% above its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 359818.0 against a 3-month average of 1.31M.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 55.61% of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $1.42 million worth of the company’s shares. Blackrock Inc. purchased 4.2 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired over 3.9 million shares.

The top investor is Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Small Cap Fund that owns 2.22 million shares valued at 2.85 million. The company has a 2.90% stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 1.77 million shares valued at 11.14 million, which represents a total stake of 2.31% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1.17 million shares in Waitr Holdings Inc., which makes up 1.53% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has lost -11.56% over the course of a year, with the price now at $4.75. According to a Zacks story on Feb-26-20, ‘Moving Average Crossover Alert: Navios Maritime Partners’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.94% lower, and went as high as $5.20 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $4.86 and $5.20. The shares of the company are below the target price of $6.00 by -26.32%. The current market cap of the company is $74.13M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -27.75% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -58.77% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -4.72% in the past one month, -38.49% loss in 3 months, and -20.09% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of NNA during past week was calculated to be 9.12% while that of a month was 7.64%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$5.06 and $3.38 for the next quarter but will shrink at -12.10% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 121.20% for the next fiscal year and by -1.00% annually over the next 5-year period. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to grow 45.50% to $85.45M. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $124M and a high of $124M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will decline -78.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the NNA stock, the company needs to record a growth of 15.79% before it can be able to surge past its median price target of $4.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $6.51 while its 200-day moving average is $6.89. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, NNA has around 14.68M shares outstanding that normally trades 9.25M of its float. The price of NNA recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 6.99% with 0.39 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.43 while its RSI stands at 31.64.

Analysts are estimating that the NNA stock price might go up by 15.79%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $4.00 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $4.00. If that happens, then the stock will gain by 15.79% from its current price. All in all, the price of NNA has decreased by -40.59% so far this year.