How Far Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Will Fall Today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.32 points, trading at $2.94 levels, and is down -9.78% from its previous close of $3.26. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 328333 contracts so far this session. ALT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 812.01 thousand shares, but with a 0 million float and a 88.44% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ALT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 342.18% from where the ALT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), the company witnessed their stock rise $1.26 over a week and surge $1.2 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.94, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/07/19. The recent low of $1.51 stood for a -50.48% since 11/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.48 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Altimmune, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 65.17. This figure suggests that ALT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ALT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.51% at this stage. This figure means that ALT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) would settle between $3.68/share to $4.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.67 mark, then the market for Altimmune, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at ROTH Capital, assumed coverage of ALT assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 24. ROTH Capital, analysts launched coverage of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on July 19. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 09.

ALT equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -71% to hit $750000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -42.1% from $10.33 million to a noteworthy $5.98 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Altimmune, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 94.6% to hit $-0.26 per share. For the fiscal year, ALT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 89.2% to hit $-1.52 per share.