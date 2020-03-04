Here’s what to watch: Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) increases 8.53% while KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) decreases 7.70%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: AAU) is currently trading at around $0.41, a price level that means its value has jumped 46.39% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, AAU shares have hit a high of $0.39 and a low of $0.37. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $0.82 and a low of $0.28, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 8.53%. That was after the news story published on Feb-27-20 that was titled ‘Clarification of the Status of Almadens Ixtaca Project Mineral Claims’.

Comparatively, AAU’s year to date performance is at -35.87%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -12.12% over the last week and -31.33% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.04, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 13.49% and 7.77% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 1 analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $0.98, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $0.98. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 58.16% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 58.16%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 58.16 of its current value.

With this outlook, 1 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 0 of the 1 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. It is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -30.03%, while it is -17.07% below and -4.07% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 116438.0 against a 3-month average of 307.42K.

Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has lost -85.18% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.30. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-02-20, ‘KemPharm Submits KP415 NDA to the FDA for the Treatment of ADHD’. The shares of the company were last trading at -7.70% lower, and went as high as $0.47 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.31 and $0.47. The shares of the company are below the target price of $5.25 by -1650.0%. The current market cap of the company is $16.39M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -23.62% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -87.09% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -11.82% in the past one month, -27.89% loss in 3 months, and -65.41% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of KMPH during past week was calculated to be 23.08% while that of a month was 13.56%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.89 and $0.22 for the next quarter but will shrink at -6.40% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 97.20% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $6.9M. 2 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $5.8M and a high of $8M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 110.30%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the KMPH stock, the company needs to record a growth of -733.33% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $2.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.39 while its 200-day moving average is $0.84. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, KMPH has around 50.50M shares outstanding that normally trades 41.40M of its float. The price of KMPH recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 4.81% with 0.05 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 1.21 while its RSI stands at 42.52.

Analysts are estimating that the KMPH stock price might go down by -733.33%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $2.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $2.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -733.33% from its current price. All in all, the price of KMPH has decreased by -14.45% so far this year.