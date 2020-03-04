Here’s what happened: Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) gain 10.09% while CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS) loss 9.11%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) is currently trading at around $3.03, a price level that means its value has jumped 16.00% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, MNLO shares have hit a high of $3.01 and a low of $2.709. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $9.03 and a low of $2.61, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just 10.09%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Menlo Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results’.

Comparatively, MNLO’s year to date performance is at -40.73%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -37.50% over the last week and -40.22% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.49, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 19.59% and 10.42% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 4 analysts have given Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) a consensus price target of 16.00, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $24.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $5.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 72.45% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 87.37%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 39.4 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. H.C. Wainwright issued a stock update for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) on October 18, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald on September 07, 2018 rated the stock at Overweight. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 1 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 3 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -38.54%, while it is -39.43% below and -32.98% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 108615.0 against a 3-month average of 253.27K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 100.08% of the Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $18.61 million worth of the company’s shares. First Manhattan Company purchased 2.17 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Great Point Partners LLC acquired over 1.65 million shares.

The top investor is Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund that owns 433530.0 shares valued at 1.94 million. The company has a 1.78% stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 381455.0 shares valued at 2.28 million, which represents a total stake of 1.56% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 345329.0 shares in Menlo Therapeutics Inc., which makes up 1.42% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) has lost -94.87% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.41. According to a GlobeNewswire story on Mar-03-20, ‘CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Provides Company Update’. The shares of the company were last trading at -9.11% lower, and went as high as $0.549 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.42 and $0.549. The shares of the company are below the target price of $15.00 by -3558.54%. The current market cap of the company is $4.99M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -36.48% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -96.18% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -5.92% in the past one month, -49.61% loss in 3 months, and -82.45% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of CHFS during past week was calculated to be 31.91% while that of a month was 16.74%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$17.89 and -$2.64 for the next quarter but will grow at 92.00% for the year. Earnings per share will increase by 42.90% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quarterly sales growth year-over-year is expected to be at $1.3M. 1 analysts project the company’s revenue growth to range between a low of $1.3M and a high of $1.3M. However, its quarterly earnings year-over-year will incline 79.90%.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the CHFS stock, the company needs to record a growth of -1729.27% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $7.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.64 while its 200-day moving average is $1.72. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, CHFS has around 11.06M shares outstanding. The price of CHFS recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 13.06% with 0.09 average true range (ATR). The stock now has a beta of 2.37 while its RSI stands at 44.92.

Analysts are estimating that the CHFS stock price might go down by -1729.27%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $7.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $7.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -1729.27% from its current price. All in all, the price of CHFS has decreased by -47.62% so far this year.