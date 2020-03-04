DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Got Crushed -3.93% Today. Here’s Why

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $274.5, the shares have already lost -11.23 points (-3.93% lower) from its previous close of $285.73. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 529187 contracts so far this session. DXCM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 948.28 thousand shares, but with a 91.2 million float and a -2.83% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DXCM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $294.93 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.44% from where the DXCM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-8.1 over a week and surge $38.77 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $306.71, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $107.44 stood for a -10.5% since 04/18/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.59 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for DexCom, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.79. This figure suggests that DXCM stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DXCM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 57.83% at this stage. This figure means that DXCM share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) would settle between $289.12/share to $292.51/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $279.72 mark, then the market for DexCom, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $273.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.26. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Guggenheim raised their recommendation on shares of DXCM from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on November 07. Canaccord Genuity analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 07. The target price has been raised from $185 to $195. Analysts at Stifel, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 23.

DXCM equity has an average rating of 1.61, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, DXCM stock price is currently trading at 92.38X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 259.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 42.3. DexCom, Inc. current P/B ratio of 29.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.6.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 28% to hit $359170, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 21.1% from $1.48 billion to a noteworthy $1.79 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, DexCom, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 420% to hit $0.16 per share. For the fiscal year, DXCM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 21.2% to hit $2.23 per share.