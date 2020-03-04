Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA) is down 5.84% in current trading, Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) down 5.26% – So what?

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) is currently trading at around $1.29, a price level that means its value has jumped 0.78% higher than its 52-week low. In intraday trading, CVIA shares have hit a high of $1.46 and a low of $1.3515. The last 52 weeks have seen the company’s shares touched a high of $7.34 and a low of $1.28, while recent trading session has witnessed an intraday change of just -5.84%. That was after the news story published on Mar-03-20 that was titled ‘Earnings Preview: COVIA HOLDINGS (CVIA) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline’.

Comparatively, CVIA’s year to date performance is at -32.84%. The 7-day charts show that the stock’s price has dropped by -6.80% over the last week and -14.38% over the past month. The stock has an ATR of 0.15, while if we factor in its price changes, we note that the weekly volatility stands at 12.54% and 9.60% over 1 month.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bearish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 9 analysts have given Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA) a consensus price target of 1.64, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $2.00, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $1.00. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 26.29% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 35.5%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose -29.0 of its current value.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 3.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Barclays issued a stock update for Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA) on August 13, 2019 in which the firm assigned “Equal Weight” rating. BofA/Merrill on June 25, 2019 rated the stock at Underperform. 7 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 6 of the 7 rate it as a Hold; 1 see it a buy, while 0 say it is an overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -30.26%, while it is -28.37% below and -23.69% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 128609.0 against a 3-month average of 265.27K.

Let us look at how the company has attracted institutions in recent months. Records show that institutional investors own 52.47% of the Covia Holdings Corporation (CVIA) total float. Data shows that new institutional investors put their money into the company during the quarterly period ended Dec 30, 2019, purchasing over $9.62 million worth of the company’s shares. Clearstead Advisors, LLC purchased 2.87 million shares of the company’s common stock, while Blackrock Inc. acquired over 2.75 million shares.

The top investor is Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund that owns 2.69 million shares valued at 5.26 million. The company has a 2.04% stake in Covia Holdings Corporation. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns 1.43 million shares valued at 2.8 million, which represents a total stake of 1.09% of the company’s shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 927773.0 shares in Covia Holdings Corporation, which makes up 0.70% of the outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) has lost -53.37% over the course of a year, with the price now at $0.72. According to a PR Newswire story on Feb-27-20, ‘Lianluo Smart Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $3.4 Million Offering’. The shares of the company were last trading at -5.26% lower, and went as high as $0.85 on the 03rd of March. At the last trading session, the prices were ranging between $0.72 and $0.85. The current market cap of the company is $7.06M. The latest development has seen the stock’s price achieve a -22.46% loss over SMA 50 and a reduction of -78.70% over its 52-week high. The stock also recorded a loss of -73.88% in the past one month, 58.33% gain in 3 months, and -24.75% loss in six months. Measuring its price variation, the volatility of LLIT during past week was calculated to be 35.87% while that of a month was 28.99%.

So what does the analyst community expect in terms of the company’s earnings for the quarter, year and beyond? Well, earnings per share. The company’s diluted trailing 12-month EPS is -$0.49.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the LLIT stock, the company needs to record a growth of -663.89% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $5.50. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $0.93 while its 200-day moving average is $0.99. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, LLIT has around 9.29M shares outstanding that normally trades 3.00M of its float. The price of LLIT recently witnessed a 5-day gain of 6.12% with 0.38 average true range (ATR). The stock now has its RSI stands at 44.91.

Analysts are estimating that the LLIT stock price might go down by -663.89%. This was concluded after the high price target price of $5.50 was set for the shares to achieve over the next 12 months. Analysts also expect that traders would keep the stock price minimum within the range of $5.50. If that happens, then the stock will drop by -663.89% from its current price. All in all, the price of LLIT has increased by 123.53% so far this year.