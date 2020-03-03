Why Everyone’s Talking About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) stock? Its price is jumping 2.83 points, trading at $73.56 levels, and is up 4% from its previous close of $70.73. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 691685 contracts so far this session. CDAY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.12 million shares, but with a 92.73 million float and a -5.63% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CDAY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $76.43 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.9% from where the CDAY share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), the company witnessed their stock rise $unch over a week and surge $0.76 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $79.11, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/02/20. The recent low of $41.81 stood for a -7.02% since 10/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 53.86. This figure suggests that CDAY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CDAY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 58.42% at this stage. This figure means that CDAY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) would settle between $72.11/share to $73.48/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $68.52 mark, then the market for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $66.3 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.35. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lifted target price for shares of CDAY but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 06. The price target has been raised from $80 to $74. Cowen, analysts launched coverage of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 30. Analysts at Wells Fargo, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 28.

CDAY equity has an average rating of 2.07, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 9.3% to hit $222620, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 9.9% from $824100 to a noteworthy $906090. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -7.1% to hit $0.13 per share. For the fiscal year, CDAY’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.5% to hit $0.49 per share.