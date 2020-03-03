What’s wrong with SM Energy Company (SM) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -0.14 points, trading at $6.03 levels, and is down -2.27% from its previous close of $6.17. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1650594 contracts so far this session. SM shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.42 million shares, but with a 0.11 billion float and a -20.28% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SM stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $13.16 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 118.24% from where the SM share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.04 over a week and tumble down $-2.92 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $18.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/23/19. The recent low of $5.63 stood for a -68.13% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.16 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SM Energy Company, the two-week RSI stands at 25.75. This figure suggests that SM stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SM readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.38% at this stage. This figure means that SM share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that SM Energy Company (SM) would settle between $6.6/share to $7.02/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.88 mark, then the market for SM Energy Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.58 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.83. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays raised their recommendation on shares of SM from Underweight to Equal Weight in their opinion released on February 05. Seaport Global Securities analysts have lowered their rating of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 10. Analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets released an upgrade from Sector Weight to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 16.

SM equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 21 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SM stock price is currently trading at 52.29X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 51. SM Energy Company current P/B ratio of 0.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

SM Energy Company (SM)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 24.3% to hit $429020, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.2% from $1.59 billion to a noteworthy $1.67 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SM Energy Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 105.9% to hit $0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, SM’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 75% to hit $-0.12 per share.