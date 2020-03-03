What’s unusual with Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) today

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock today? Its price is jumping 3.67 points, trading at $95.73 levels, and is up 3.99% from its previous close of $92.06. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 214811 contracts so far this session. ICPT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 623.24 thousand shares, but with a 25.67 million float and a 1.29% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ICPT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $155.3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 62.23% from where the ICPT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), the company witnessed their stock rise $10.56 over a week and surge $1.87 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $125, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/31/19. The recent low of $56.76 stood for a -23.42% since 10/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.64 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 49.14. This figure suggests that ICPT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ICPT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 64.33% at this stage. This figure means that ICPT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) would settle between $94.19/share to $96.31/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $88.75 mark, then the market for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $85.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 2.1. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup raised their recommendation on shares of ICPT from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 26. SVB Leerink analysts bumped their rating on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock from Underperform to Mkt Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 21. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 02.

ICPT equity has an average rating of 1.9, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 18 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 18 analysts rated Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 30.4% to hit $67.77 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 21.6% from $252000 to a noteworthy $306310. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 9.2% to hit $-2.75 per share. For the fiscal year, ICPT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 0.3% to hit $-10.86 per share.