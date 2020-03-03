What’s Really Driving Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Stock Up 5.56% Today

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 5.56% or (0.49 points) to $9.3 from its previous close of $8.81. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 354806 contracts so far this session. GLRE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 251.22 thousand shares, but with a 27.66 million float and a -5.88% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GLRE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -89.25% from where the GLRE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.31 over a week and tumble down $-0.19 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $12.6, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/29/19. The recent low of $8.03 stood for a -26.19% since 05/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 51.14. This figure suggests that GLRE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GLRE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.48% at this stage. This figure means that GLRE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) would settle between $8.96/share to $9.11/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.53 mark, then the market for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $8.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.18. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at UBS lifted target price for shares of GLRE but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on September 02. The price target has been raised from $37 to $34. UBS analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 22. The target price has been raised from $29 to $34. Analysts at UBS released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to November 21.

GLRE equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GLRE stock price is currently trading at 5.03X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.8. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.1.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 16.2% to hit $139000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.8% from $508360 to a noteworthy $522700. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 82.1% to hit $-0.15 per share. For the fiscal year, GLRE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 107.5% to hit $0.6 per share.