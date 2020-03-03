Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Down -2.85%: Why This Stock Is Killing Today

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -2.85% or (-0.3 points) to $10.23 from its previous close of $10.53. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 4396305 contracts so far this session. TECK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.56 million shares, but with a 0.54 billion float and a -0.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TECK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $32.12 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 213.98% from where the TECK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.05 over a week and tumble down $-2.65 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $25.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/17/19. The recent low of $9.6 stood for a -60.26% since 02/03/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Teck Resources Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 26.15. This figure suggests that TECK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TECK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.67% at this stage. This figure means that TECK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Teck Resources Limited (TECK) would settle between $10.84/share to $11.15/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $9.91 mark, then the market for Teck Resources Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $9.29 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.37. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company, assumed coverage of TECK assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on March 02. BofA/Merrill analysts bumped their rating on Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) stock from Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 24. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 16.

TECK equity has an average rating of 2.06, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 14 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 14 analysts rated Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TECK stock price is currently trading at 5.56X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 20.6. Teck Resources Limited current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.6.