Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) Up 17.61%: Why This Stock Is Lively Today

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 17.61% or (0.08 points) to $0.54 from its previous close of $0.46. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 8941743 contracts so far this session. ONTX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 23.72 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a -11.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ONTX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1029.63% from where the ONTX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.01 over a week and surge $0.19 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.83, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $0.1 stood for a -88.86% since 11/26/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.21 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 57.92. This figure suggests that ONTX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ONTX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 26.01% at this stage. This figure means that ONTX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) would settle between $0.48/share to $0.49/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.42 mark, then the market for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.38 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lifted target price for shares of ONTX but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 01. The price target has been raised from $6 to $7.50. Maxim Group analysts have lowered their rating of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 17. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 09.

ONTX equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 374.6% to hit $280000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 80.8% from $1.23 million to a noteworthy $2.22 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 81.8% to hit $-0.25 per share. For the fiscal year, ONTX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 58.5% to hit $-2.07 per share.