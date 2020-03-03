Looking Into What Made Loews Corporation (L) Add More Than 4.01 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). At current price of $47.46, the shares have already added 1.83 points (4.01% higher) from its previous close of $45.63. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 551816 contracts so far this session. L shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 996.3 thousand shares, but with a 0.24 billion float and a -14.92% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for L stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $52 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.57% from where the L share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.66 over a week and tumble down $-3.78 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $56.88, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/02/20. The recent low of $43.97 stood for a -16.56% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.68 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Loews Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 33.06. This figure suggests that L stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current L readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.73% at this stage. This figure means that L share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Loews Corporation (L) would settle between $46.2/share to $46.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.52 mark, then the market for Loews Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.4 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -3.76. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank lifted target price for shares of L but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on November 02. The price target has been raised from $42 to $43. Deutsche Bank analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on August 06. The target price has been raised from $48 to $44. Analysts at Deutsche Bank lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 24.

Moving on, L stock price is currently trading at 15.73X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.1. Loews Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.4.