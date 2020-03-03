Fact Check: What’s up with eBay Inc. (EBAY) today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), which rose 1.02 points or 2.84% to trade at $36.98 as last check. The stock closed last session at $35.96 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 5374419 contracts so far this session. EBAY shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 11.06 million shares, but with a 0.76 billion float and a -3.49% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EBAY stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $38.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 4.92% from where the EBAY share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for eBay Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 52.63. This figure suggests that EBAY stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EBAY readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 42.1% at this stage. This figure means that EBAY share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that eBay Inc. (EBAY) would settle between $36.53/share to $37.09/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $34.84 mark, then the market for eBay Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $33.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.65. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lifted target price for shares of EBAY but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 29. The price target has been raised from $40 to $38. Wells Fargo analysts have lowered their rating of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) stock from Equal Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 17. Analysts at Jefferies lowered the stock to a Underperform call from its previous Hold recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 09.

EBAY equity has an average rating of 2.79, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 33 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 20 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EBAY stock price is currently trading at 10.55X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 17.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 50.2. eBay Inc. current P/B ratio of 10 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 10.