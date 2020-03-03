Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Stock Was Up 2.55 Percent Today. Here’s Why.

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock? Its price is jumping 2.45 points, trading at $98.55 levels, and is up 2.55% from its previous close of $96.1. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1517865 contracts so far this session. BYND shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.44 million shares, but with a 50.07 million float and a -15.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BYND stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $108.27 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.86% from where the BYND share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Beyond Meat, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.34. This figure suggests that BYND stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BYND readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 22.96% at this stage. This figure means that BYND share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) would settle between $98.5/share to $100.9/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $92 mark, then the market for Beyond Meat, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $87.9 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -12.21. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Bernstein lifted target price for shares of BYND but were stick to Mkt Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 14. The price target has been raised from $106 to $117. Piper Sandler, analysts launched coverage of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 12. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 28.

BYND equity has an average rating of 2.69, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 12 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BYND stock price is currently trading at 127.62X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.6. Beyond Meat, Inc. current P/B ratio of 15.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.2.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 123.8% to hit $89.99 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 74.2% from $297900 to a noteworthy $519040. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Beyond Meat, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 92.9% to hit $-0.01 per share. For the fiscal year, BYND’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 241.4% to hit $0.41 per share.