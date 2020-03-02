Why Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -3.51%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -3.51% or (-2.22 points) to $60.99 from its previous close of $63.21. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1273378 contracts so far this session. W shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.24 million shares, but with a 63.06 million float and a -21.13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for W stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $103.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 69.91% from where the W share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-17.26 over a week and tumble down $-35.42 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $173.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $52.41 stood for a -64.89% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.93 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Wayfair Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 17.77. This figure suggests that W stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current W readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 14.61% at this stage. This figure means that W share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Wayfair Inc. (W) would settle between $66.88/share to $70.56/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $55.97 mark, then the market for Wayfair Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $48.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -8.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens lowered their recommendation on shares of W from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on February 25. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 24. Analysts at Loop Capital lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 23.

W equity has an average rating of 2.39, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 33 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 16 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 17 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 13 analysts rated Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, W stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 48.6. Wayfair Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.1.

Wayfair Inc. (W)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 24.3% to hit $2.39 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 24% from $9.13 billion to a noteworthy $11.32 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Wayfair Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -51.9% to hit $-2.46 per share. For the fiscal year, W’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -7.3% to hit $-8.62 per share.