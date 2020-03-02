Why Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $42.64, the shares have already lost -3.86 points (-8.3% lower) from its previous close of $46.5. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 224343 contracts so far this session. VIR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 564.19 thousand shares, but with a 0.1 billion float and a 185.98% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VIR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $26.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -38.25% from where the VIR share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Vir Biotechnology, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 64.97. This figure suggests that VIR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VIR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.26% at this stage. This figure means that VIR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) would settle between $66.21/share to $85.91/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $32.55 mark, then the market for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $18.59 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 18.83. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Robert W. Baird lowered their recommendation on shares of VIR from Neutral to Underperform in their opinion released on February 27. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 04. Analysts at Robert W. Baird, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 14.

VIR equity has an average rating of 2.2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.