The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Getting Lifted 4.81% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) stock value has climbed by nearly 4.81% or (1.37 points) to $29.83 from its previous close of $28.46. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 988307 contracts so far this session. CG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.12 million shares, but with a 0.34 billion float and a -8.99% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $34.14 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 14.45% from where the CG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.44 over a week and tumble down $-3.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $34.98, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $17.33 stood for a -14.72% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Carlyle Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.55. This figure suggests that CG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 24.05% at this stage. This figure means that CG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) would settle between $29.22/share to $29.98/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $27.32 mark, then the market for The Carlyle Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $26.18 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette lowered their recommendation on shares of CG from Outperform to Mkt Perform in their opinion released on February 06. Citigroup analysts have lowered their rating of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 06. Analysts at UBS lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to December 12.

CG equity has an average rating of 2.29, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CG stock price is currently trading at 11.15X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 10.1 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 15. The Carlyle Group Inc. current P/B ratio of 16.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.5.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11% to hit $565560, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 15% from $2.11 billion to a noteworthy $2.43 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 84% to hit $0.46 per share. For the fiscal year, CG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 22.9% to hit $2.09 per share.