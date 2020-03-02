Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): Why Its Shares Are Up 14.7 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) stock? Its price is jumping 0.13 points, trading at $0.99 levels, and is up 14.7% from its previous close of $0.86. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 379020 contracts so far this session. JE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 660.7 thousand shares, but with a 97.94 million float and a -5.66% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $7.88 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 695.96% from where the JE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.01 over a week and tumble down $-0.5 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.42, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/22/19. The recent low of $0.76 stood for a -77.68% since 02/27/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Just Energy Group Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.55. This figure suggests that JE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 19.37% at this stage. This figure means that JE share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) would settle between $0.89/share to $0.92/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.8 mark, then the market for Just Energy Group Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lowered their recommendation on shares of JE from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on October 08. CIBC analysts bumped their rating on Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) stock from Sector Underperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 22. Analysts at CIBC lowered the stock to a Sector Underperform call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 16.

JE equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, JE stock price is currently trading at 1.65X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.3. Just Energy Group Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.1.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 17.2% to hit $873770, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -1.1% from $2.96 billion to a noteworthy $2.93 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Just Energy Group Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 162.5% to hit $0.15 per share. For the fiscal year, JE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -41.1% to hit $1.12 per share.