Here’s Why Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), which rose 0.49 points or 1.07% to trade at $46.25 as last check. The stock closed last session at $45.76 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1500680 contracts so far this session. WBA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 5.12 million shares, but with a 0.69 billion float and a -11.06% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for WBA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $55.56 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 20.13% from where the WBA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.12 over a week and tumble down $-4.94 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $67, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/03/19. The recent low of $44.61 stood for a -35.02% since 02/28/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.87 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.49. This figure suggests that WBA stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current WBA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 10.79% at this stage. This figure means that WBA share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) would settle between $46.23/share to $46.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.95 mark, then the market for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.14 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.64. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wells Fargo lowered their recommendation on shares of WBA from Outperform to Market Perform in their opinion released on December 11. Pivotal Research Group analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 30. The target price has been raised from $60 to $55. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 23.

WBA equity has an average rating of 3.17, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 19 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) as a buy or a strong buy while 4 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, WBA stock price is currently trading at 7.58X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 11.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 12.7. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.