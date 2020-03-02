Here’s Why Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) is up Big Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX), which rose 2.12 points or 7.85% to trade at $29.11 as last check. The stock closed last session at $26.99 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 209816 contracts so far this session. BDTX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 579.91 thousand shares, but with a 34.51 million float and a -28.82% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BDTX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 66.61% from where the BDTX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 0. This figure suggests that BDTX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BDTX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.39% at this stage. This figure means that BDTX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) would settle between $28.66/share to $30.32/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $25.91 mark, then the market for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $24.82 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.43. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan, assumed coverage of BDTX assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on February 24. Jefferies, analysts launched coverage of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 24. Analysts at Cowen, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 24.

BDTX equity has an average rating of –, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 4 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.