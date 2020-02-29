Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Got Lifted 2.66% Today. Here’s Why

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $23.92, the shares have already added 0.62 points (2.66% higher) from its previous close of $23.3. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 3463916 contracts so far this session. NTNX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.88 million shares, but with a 0.17 billion float and a -37.53% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NTNX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39.44 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 64.88% from where the NTNX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-13.3 over a week and tumble down $-9.61 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $43.71, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/05/19. The recent low of $17.74 stood for a -53% since 08/16/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.41 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Nutanix, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 22.9. This figure suggests that NTNX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NTNX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.21% at this stage. This figure means that NTNX share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) would settle between $25.43/share to $27.55/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.1 mark, then the market for Nutanix, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $20.89 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -6.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of NTNX but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 27. The price target has been raised from $46 to $42. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 26. The target price has been raised from $48 to $52. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 04.

NTNX equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NTNX stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.5. Nutanix, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.