Why Formula One Group (FWONK) Stock Price Advanced Up To 1.83% Today

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $38.98, the shares have already added 0.7 points (1.83% higher) from its previous close of $38.28. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1331373 contracts so far this session. FWONK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 930.26 thousand shares, but with a 0.2 billion float and a -18.22% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FWONK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $50.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 29.55% from where the FWONK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-7.81 over a week and tumble down $-8.82 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $48.95, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/22/20. The recent low of $31.01 stood for a -20.37% since 01/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Formula One Group, the two-week RSI stands at 21.07. This figure suggests that FWONK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FWONK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6.94% at this stage. This figure means that FWONK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Formula One Group (FWONK) would settle between $39.67/share to $41.06/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $37.12 mark, then the market for Formula One Group becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $35.95 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.63. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR raised their recommendation on shares of FWONK from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on May 16. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) stock with a Neutral recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 09.

FWONK equity has an average rating of 1.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FWONK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.8. Formula One Group current P/B ratio of 1.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.2.

Formula One Group (FWONK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 8.7% to hit $523000, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.7% from $1.83 billion to a noteworthy $2.02 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Formula One Group is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 46.2% to hit $-0.43 per share. For the fiscal year, FWONK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -89.2% to hit $-1.23 per share.