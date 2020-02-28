What’s Really Driving Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stock Down -3.99% Today

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -3.99% or (-2.76 points) to $66.43 from its previous close of $69.19. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1203050 contracts so far this session. TSN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.71 million shares, but with a 0.29 billion float and a -12.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TSN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $96.58 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 45.39% from where the TSN share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-11.36 over a week and tumble down $-18.28 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $94.24, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/13/20. The recent low of $61.54 stood for a -29.51% since 04/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.37 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tyson Foods, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 15.83. This figure suggests that TSN stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TSN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 1.68% at this stage. This figure means that TSN share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) would settle between $70.91/share to $72.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $68.26 mark, then the market for Tyson Foods, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $67.33 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -5.38. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stephens lowered their recommendation on shares of TSN from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on January 16. BofA/Merrill, analysts launched coverage of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 25. Analysts at Credit Suisse released an upgrade from Neutral to Outperform for the stock, in a research note that dated back to May 14.

TSN equity has an average rating of 1.93, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TSN stock price is currently trading at 9.65X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 33.2. Tyson Foods, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.3.