The News That Sent Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Soar As Much As 3.73% Today

Big changes are happening at Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.73% or (3.67 points) to $102.14 from its previous close of $98.47. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 377855 contracts so far this session. TREX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 461.29 thousand shares, but with a 57.97 million float and a -3.14% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TREX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $91.83 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -10.09% from where the TREX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-4.24 over a week and surge $3.47 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $109.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/20. The recent low of $57.55 stood for a -6.4% since 05/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.85 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Trex Company, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 54.55. This figure suggests that TREX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TREX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 35.94% at this stage. This figure means that TREX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) would settle between $102.97/share to $107.48/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $95.86 mark, then the market for Trex Company, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $93.25 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their recommendation on shares of TREX from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on February 25. Deutsche Bank, analysts launched coverage of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on November 21. Analysts at B. Riley FBR are sticking to their Neutral stance. However, on October 29, they lifted price target for these shares to $93 from $72.

TREX equity has an average rating of 2.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 10 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TREX stock price is currently trading at 33.57X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 39.9 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.1. Trex Company, Inc. current P/B ratio of 12.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.5.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.7% to hit $202310, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 14.1% from $745350 to a noteworthy $850090. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Trex Company, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 18.5% to hit $0.64 per share. For the fiscal year, TREX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 18.1% to hit $2.94 per share.