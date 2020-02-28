Here’s Why Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock Rose 4.03% Today

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), which rose 0.47 points or 4.03% to trade at $12.14 as last check. The stock closed last session at $11.67 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1149159 contracts so far this session. GLNG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.49 million shares, but with a 93.31 million float and a -4.73% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GLNG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.68 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 78.58% from where the GLNG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), the company witnessed their stock rise $unch over a week and surge $1.65 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $22.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/21/19. The recent low of $9.3 stood for a -46.43% since 10/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.95 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Golar LNG Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 56.4. This figure suggests that GLNG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GLNG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 72.98% at this stage. This figure means that GLNG share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) would settle between $12.19/share to $12.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $11.05 mark, then the market for Golar LNG Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $10.42 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.09. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman raised their recommendation on shares of GLNG from Sell to Neutral in their opinion released on February 05. Goldman, analysts launched coverage of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) stock with a Sell recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 11. Analysts at Citigroup lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to October 29.

GLNG equity has an average rating of 1.82, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GLNG stock price is currently trading at 27.27X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.2. Golar LNG Limited current P/B ratio of 0.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.8.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -23.6% to hit $139050, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.2% from $430600 to a noteworthy $448750. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Golar LNG Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -79.1% to hit $0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, GLNG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -13.6% to hit $-1.17 per share.